Lara Dutta: Navigating Tensions in the Middle East Amidst Dubai Stay
Bollywood actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi, currently in Dubai, expresses her anxiety over the ongoing Middle East conflict. Despite feeling 'nervous' and 'stressed', she praises the UAE government's protective efforts. Dutta is looking for flights back to Mumbai amid escalating tensions and shared concern for her family's safety.
Bollywood star Lara Dutta Bhupathi, who is in Dubai with her daughter and husband, former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, voiced her concerns over the escalating conflict in the Middle East on Wednesday. The actor, stressing the nervousness and stress she faces, hopes to return to Mumbai soon.
Dutta's trip to Dubai was initially for a brand-related commitment, but it coincided with the onset of the Israel-Iran war. She detailed the experience of hearing explosions and seeing missiles intercepted while in a studio, describing the unnerving atmosphere despite living in a secure area.
The escalating conflict saw Iran striking back with drones and missiles following an offensive by the US and Israel. Praising the UAE government for their protective measures, Dutta intends to return to India but finds it challenging to secure flights amidst heightened tension.
