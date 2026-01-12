Left Menu

Tragic Flyover Accident in Delhi: One Dead, Several Injured

An early morning SUV accident on Delhi's Barapulla Flyover resulted in one casualty and six injuries. The vehicle, driven by Harsh, lost control and hit a divider, overturning. Authorities are investigating possible causes like overspeeding. Injured passengers are being treated while CCTV footage is reviewed.

  Country:
  • India

An early morning tragedy struck in southeast Delhi when a Mahindra Scorpio SUV overturned on the Barapulla Flyover, claiming the life of one and injuring six others. The overturned vehicle had collided with a divider, according to police reports.

A PCR call alerted the authorities at around 2:30 am, leading to a swift response from the Sunlight Colony police station. By the time officers arrived, nearby police patrols had already transported the victims to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where one of the passengers, identified as Harsh, was declared dead.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing, focusing on factors such as overspeeding and road conditions. The police have registered a case under several sections related to negligence and rash driving, and are analyzing local CCTV footage to piece together the incident.

