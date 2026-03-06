Harshvardhan Rane Kick-starts 'Force 3' in Gujarat

Actor Harshvardhan Rane marked the beginning of his latest project, 'Force 3', by sharing a video clip on social media. The film, which is shooting its first schedule in Gujarat, is penned by Simaab Hashmi and directed by Bhav Dhulia.

Dhulia, acclaimed for 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter', teams up with Rane for this anticipated addition to the 'Force' series. Rane posted on Instagram from the film's launch pooja, signaling the start of production. 'May the #FORCE 3 be with us,' he captioned.

The 'Force' franchise debuted in 2011 with John Abraham leading and is renowned for its gripping narrative. Rane's recent work includes 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat', which crossed Rs 100 crore, and he will appear next in 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2'.