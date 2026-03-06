Left Menu

Harshvardhan Rane Kick-starts 'Force 3' in Gujarat

Actor Harshvardhan Rane announced the commencement of filming for 'Force 3' in Gujarat, sharing a video on social media. Written by Simaab Hashmi and directed by Bhav Dhulia, the film continues the successful 'Force' franchise known for its action-packed plot and begins its first schedule with a traditional pooja ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:05 IST
Harshvardhan Rane Kick-starts 'Force 3' in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Harshvardhan Rane marked the beginning of his latest project, 'Force 3', by sharing a video clip on social media. The film, which is shooting its first schedule in Gujarat, is penned by Simaab Hashmi and directed by Bhav Dhulia.

Dhulia, acclaimed for 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter', teams up with Rane for this anticipated addition to the 'Force' series. Rane posted on Instagram from the film's launch pooja, signaling the start of production. 'May the #FORCE 3 be with us,' he captioned.

The 'Force' franchise debuted in 2011 with John Abraham leading and is renowned for its gripping narrative. Rane's recent work includes 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat', which crossed Rs 100 crore, and he will appear next in 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2'.

TRENDING

1
Umesh Singh Kushwaha Elected as JD(U) Bihar President for Third Time

Umesh Singh Kushwaha Elected as JD(U) Bihar President for Third Time

 India
2
CPI Urges New West Bengal Governor to Uphold State Rights

CPI Urges New West Bengal Governor to Uphold State Rights

 India
3
From Paws to Passengers: PetX Jets' Unexpected Demand Amid Middle East Crisis

From Paws to Passengers: PetX Jets' Unexpected Demand Amid Middle East Crisi...

 Global
4
Karnataka's 11G Economic Vision: Balancing Welfare and Infrastructure

Karnataka's 11G Economic Vision: Balancing Welfare and Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026