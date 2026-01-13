India Joins US-Led Pax Silica Initiative: A Strategic Move in Tech and AI

India has been invited to join the US-led Pax Silica initiative, underscoring the global recognition of India's role in critical technology supply chains. S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, highlighted the strategic significance of India's involvement in such high-level initiatives.

As IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attends a meeting on critical minerals in Washington, Krishnan emphasized the importance of India's participation in discussions on securing essential supply chains, particularly in the case of AI. The US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, announced that New Delhi will join the initiative aimed at critical supply chain security, spanning silicon, advanced manufacturing, and AI.

Krishnan elaborated on India's AI aspirations, noting a balanced approach to international collaboration and the development of sovereign capabilities. Ahead of the IndiaAI Impact Summit, he reassured that India's open system is crucial for innovation and growth, pushing for AI accessibility and strategic autonomy to benefit broader global interests.

