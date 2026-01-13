Left Menu

Congress Rallies Save MGNREGA Movement in Tripura

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, led by President Asish Kumar Saha, has initiated the 'MGNREGA Bacho Andolan' to protest the government's potential rollback of MGNREGA. The movement calls on unorganised laborers and farmers to oppose policies affecting employment rights and condemns recent communal violence perceived as politically motivated.

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), spearheaded by President Asish Kumar Saha, has launched a fervent campaign urging laborers in the unorganised sector to support their protest against the central government's plans to restructure MGNREGA.

The movement, dubbed 'MGNREGA Bacho Andolan' (Save MGNREGA Movement), was initiated on January 11 across Tripura, in line with a directive from the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Saha alleges that the Narendra Modi administration aims to deprive workers in the unorganised sector of their employment rights.

Addressing supporters in Unakoti district, Saha connected communal unrest in Saidarpar to efforts by the BJP and RSS to instigate division. The campaign demands a reversal of policy changes under the proposed VB-G RAM G Act, warning of severe consequences for unorganised laborers. Additionally, he sought compensation for those affected by recent violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

