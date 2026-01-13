Pithapuram: A Beacon of Progressive Leadership and Development
Pithapuram flourishes under the leadership of Deputy CM Shri Pawan Kalyan, showcasing impactful initiatives in healthcare, livelihoods, education, and cultural revival. Prominent projects include cancer screenings and mini-shops for differently-abled individuals. The constituency is on track to become a model area through compassionate and innovative governance.
- Country:
- United States
In Pithapuram, the synergy of compassionate vision and active governance, led by Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Shri Pawan Kalyan, has set transformative changes into motion. The constituency has seen significant progress through diverse initiatives in healthcare, livelihood, education, and cultural resurgence.
A standout project, aimed at combating cancer, is the Mega Cancer Screening and Health Camp, aligned with the state's P4 programme. By initiating village-level screenings, it aims to make Pithapuram cancer-controlled within five years. Other healthcare initiatives include the Mega Free Dental Health Mission, providing ₹2 crore worth of free dental care.
Further, the Jana Jeevana Aadhar Mini Shops project offers dignified livelihoods to differently-abled individuals. On the cultural front, Shri Kalyan pledges developments making Pithapuram a permanent Sankranti hub, coupled with extensive development works worth ₹211 crore envisioned for the constituency's future.
ALSO READ
Delayed Education Reforms: Sri Lanka's Controversy
HGPI: Pioneering Future-Ready Education in India
Sunny Varkey Challenges Creators to Tackle Global Education Crisis
ILO Trains Teachers in Şanlıurfa to Tackle Child Labour and Protect Education Access in Seasonal Agriculture
Ministry of Education Trains Indian Universities to Boost Global Rankings and International Visibility