Left Menu

BJP's Vision for West Bengal: A Month to Tackle Crime, a Decade for Job Growth

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that within a month of forming a BJP government in West Bengal, criminals will be jailed, and addressing joblessness will take up to a decade. He criticized the TMC for encouraging illegal immigration and claimed the BJP aims to reform society and improve governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Howrah | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:21 IST
BJP's Vision for West Bengal: A Month to Tackle Crime, a Decade for Job Growth
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent rally in Howrah district, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh promised a crackdown on crime within a month if a BJP government is elected in West Bengal. He also outlined a long-term plan to eliminate joblessness within five to ten years.

Singh criticized the current TMC government, alleging it supports illegal immigration and divides people. He emphasized that the BJP's agenda prioritizes societal reform and good governance, arguing that industries and youth are leaving the state in search of better opportunities.

The minister cited alleged high crime rates and corruption under the current administration as reasons for change. He implied that the BJP's rise to power would usher in an era of development and security, addressing issues like women's safety and local industry decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Battles Seventh Straight Rainfall Deficit Winter

Jammu and Kashmir Battles Seventh Straight Rainfall Deficit Winter

 India
2
Flipkart Expands Leadership Team Amid IPO Preparation

Flipkart Expands Leadership Team Amid IPO Preparation

 India
3
DMK's Electoral Gamble: The Congress Conundrum

DMK's Electoral Gamble: The Congress Conundrum

 India
4
Market Jitters: Middle East Unrest Shakes Global Economic Outlook

Market Jitters: Middle East Unrest Shakes Global Economic Outlook

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026