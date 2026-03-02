BJP's Vision for West Bengal: A Month to Tackle Crime, a Decade for Job Growth

At a recent rally in Howrah district, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh promised a crackdown on crime within a month if a BJP government is elected in West Bengal. He also outlined a long-term plan to eliminate joblessness within five to ten years.

Singh criticized the current TMC government, alleging it supports illegal immigration and divides people. He emphasized that the BJP's agenda prioritizes societal reform and good governance, arguing that industries and youth are leaving the state in search of better opportunities.

The minister cited alleged high crime rates and corruption under the current administration as reasons for change. He implied that the BJP's rise to power would usher in an era of development and security, addressing issues like women's safety and local industry decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)