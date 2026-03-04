U.S. Private Payrolls Surge: February's Record Job Growth

The latest ADP national employment report reveals a substantial increase in U.S. private payrolls in February, with the most significant job gain recorded in seven months.

The rise of 63,000 jobs surpasses economists' expectations and is mainly concentrated in the education and health services sectors. While construction payrolls saw an increase, the manufacturing sector experienced job losses.

This development comes as the labor market stabilizes after a turbulent period, affecting Federal Reserve's policy decisions amidst geopolitical tensions impacting energy prices and inflation concerns.