Tragic Highway Accident Claims Lives of Two Teachers

A tragic accident claimed the lives of two private school teachers who were riding a motorcycle on National Highway 93 in the Chandpa area on Tuesday, according to local police reports.

The victims, Rohit (22) and Ajit (23), were identified as residents of Lakhupura village and Chamar Wala locality in Sadabad town respectively. The accident occurred when the duo attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

Despite being rushed to a district hospital, both were declared dead by doctors, according to Circle Officer Amit Pathak. The truck has been seized, but the driver remains at large, with an investigation ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.