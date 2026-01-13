Tragic Highway Accident Claims Lives of Two Teachers
Two private school teachers were tragically killed in a road accident on National Highway 93 near Chandpa. The victims, Rohit and Ajit, were involved in a motorcycle collision with a truck. Immediate medical aid was unsuccessful, and the truck driver is currently on the run as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident claimed the lives of two private school teachers who were riding a motorcycle on National Highway 93 in the Chandpa area on Tuesday, according to local police reports.
The victims, Rohit (22) and Ajit (23), were identified as residents of Lakhupura village and Chamar Wala locality in Sadabad town respectively. The accident occurred when the duo attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.
Despite being rushed to a district hospital, both were declared dead by doctors, according to Circle Officer Amit Pathak. The truck has been seized, but the driver remains at large, with an investigation ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.
ALSO READ
Odisha Strengthens Road Safety with 'Mukhyamantri Sadak Suraksha Yojana Samman'
Telangana's Road Safety Revolution: A New Priority
Revolutionizing Road Safety: IIT Indore's AI-Powered Traffic System
Northern Cape SAPS Urges Motorists to Prioritise Road Safety as Holiday Traffic Peaks
Nitin Gadkari Chairs National Transport Ministers’ Meet; Pushes Unified Reforms on Road Safety