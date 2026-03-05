Left Menu

Cuban Blackout: Power Struggle Amid Oil Shortage

A significant blackout struck the western region of Cuba, impacting millions as the island contends with declining oil reserves. The government confirmed the outage, stretching from Pinar del Rio to Camaguey, amid efforts to restore power. The crisis is exacerbated by geopolitical tensions affecting petroleum imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 05-03-2026 00:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 00:24 IST
  • Cuba

A major blackout plunged the western half of Cuba into darkness on Wednesday, affecting millions, including residents of Havana. The widespread outage is the latest headache for an island grappling with depleted oil reserves.

The Electric Union of Cuba confirmed the power disruption via social platform X, indicating it spanned from Pinar del Rio in the east to Camaguey in the central region. Efforts were underway to restore electricity to affected areas, the agency reported.

This incident marks the second significant outage in Cuba's western regions in the past three months. Underlying issues such as a crumbling electric grid are compounded by geopolitical tensions, notably the U.S. actions against Venezuela that have disrupted essential oil shipments crucial to Cuba's energy needs.

