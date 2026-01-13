NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision

Union Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has affirmed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) operates as a cohesive unit under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, describing it as a 'family'.

At the 13th Sankalp Diwas event of the NDA's Nishad Party, Rijiju expressed that the alliance is driven by shared convictions and a strong commitment beyond electoral motivations, aligning closely with Modi's vision.

Emphasizing the NDA's systematic operation, Rijiju, alongside other senior BJP leaders, highlighted the alliance's consistent efforts within and outside Parliament, as well as in state governance, showcasing the group's strength and unity.