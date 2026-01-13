NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision
Union Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasizes the cohesive and family-like unity of the NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Speaking at the Sankalp Diwas event of the Nishad Party, Rijiju highlighted the alliance's systematic approach and collaborative efforts both in Parliament and state functions.
Union Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has affirmed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) operates as a cohesive unit under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, describing it as a 'family'.
At the 13th Sankalp Diwas event of the NDA's Nishad Party, Rijiju expressed that the alliance is driven by shared convictions and a strong commitment beyond electoral motivations, aligning closely with Modi's vision.
Emphasizing the NDA's systematic operation, Rijiju, alongside other senior BJP leaders, highlighted the alliance's consistent efforts within and outside Parliament, as well as in state governance, showcasing the group's strength and unity.
