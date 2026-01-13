Iran Acknowledges High Death Toll in Crackdown on Protests

In a significant development, Iranian state television officially acknowledged the high death toll from its crackdown on nationwide protests. The report aired on Tuesday described the deceased as "a lot of martyrs."

Ahmad Mousavi, head of the Martyrs Foundation, was quoted in the announcement, underscoring the gravity of the situation. The statement highlighted that the violence was due to the actions of "armed and terrorist groups," aligning with recent claims by activists that the death toll has surpassed 2,000.

The acknowledgment marks the first time the state has publicly admitted the scale of the casualties, adding a complex layer to the ongoing unrest in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)