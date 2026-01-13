High-Stakes Mumbai Municipal Elections: BJP Set for Victory Amid Thackeray Alliance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asserted that the alliance formed between cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray will not influence the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Mumbai. He predicted that BJP will emerge as the dominant force, particularly in the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Fadnavis, while addressing media at his official residence, emphasized that the elections represent a contest for 'change and development.' He participated in an extensive campaign, covering 37 rallies and roadshows. The Chief Minister remains confident that BJP's Mahayuti alliance will lead 27 of the 29 municipal corporations statewide during the January 15 elections.

The Chief Minister downplayed the significance of the Thackeray alliance, suggesting it will not challenge the BJP's influence in various regions, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Fadnavis also dismissed any need for vindictive politics and assured transparency in Mumbai's civic administration if BJP assumes power.

(With inputs from agencies.)