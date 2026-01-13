Allegations Rock Julio Iglesias: High Court Investigates

The Spanish High Court has launched an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against renowned singer Julio Iglesias. The case involves two former female employees who claim they were assaulted while working at Iglesias' residences in the Caribbean in 2021. Media reports have emphasized the gravity of the accusations.

The investigation follows a three-year inquiry by U.S. broadcaster Univision and Spanish outlet elDiario.es, which surfaced claims of sexual coercion and harassment. The prosecutor's office in Spain moved to take action after a formal complaint was lodged earlier this year, though details remain confidential.

Reaction in Spain has been mixed, with some politicians supporting the accusers while others defend Iglesias' legacy. There is a call from parties like Mas Madrid to revoke past honors given to the singer, while Madrid's regional president strongly defends his reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)