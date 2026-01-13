Left Menu

Allegations Rock Julio Iglesias: High Court Investigates

Spanish High Court investigates sexual assault allegations against singer Julio Iglesias by former employees. The alleged incidents occurred in the Dominican Republic and Bahamas in 2021. Iglesias, a celebrated Latin artist, faces scrutiny while regional politicians express varied responses to the case's implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Spanish High Court has launched an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against renowned singer Julio Iglesias. The case involves two former female employees who claim they were assaulted while working at Iglesias' residences in the Caribbean in 2021. Media reports have emphasized the gravity of the accusations.

The investigation follows a three-year inquiry by U.S. broadcaster Univision and Spanish outlet elDiario.es, which surfaced claims of sexual coercion and harassment. The prosecutor's office in Spain moved to take action after a formal complaint was lodged earlier this year, though details remain confidential.

Reaction in Spain has been mixed, with some politicians supporting the accusers while others defend Iglesias' legacy. There is a call from parties like Mas Madrid to revoke past honors given to the singer, while Madrid's regional president strongly defends his reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

