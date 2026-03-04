Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Leads Efforts to Ease Unrest in Jammu and Kashmir

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a meeting with religious leaders and civil society in Jammu and Kashmir to address regional unrest following Iran strikes. Emphasizing peace, Abdullah discussed easing restrictions and addressing concerns about Kashmiri students stranded in Iran due to recent military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a high-level meeting on Wednesday with religious leaders and civil society members. The focus was on addressing the ongoing unrest in the region after recent military strikes in West Asia that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The meeting underscored the importance of maintaining stability in the region. The Chief Minister's Office announced the discussions via a post on X, highlighting Abdullah's interactions in Srinagar amid growing concerns over the loss of life in Iran. Speculating about challenges to peace, he urged for expressions of grief to remain peaceful.

In response to escalating tensions, particularly large protests in the Kashmir valley, authorities imposed restrictions and reduced internet bandwidth. Abdullah engaged with civil society representatives who called for a gentle approach from the government. Looking ahead, Abdullah noted efforts to address the plight of Kashmiri students in Iran amid fears of academic setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

