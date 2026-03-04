Left Menu

Film Director's Son Arrested for Police Obstruction and Assault

Mani Shankar's son, Prem Shankar, was arrested for allegedly obstructing police and assaulting a home guard. The incident occurred when Shankar, driving an electric vehicle that stalled due to a drained battery, refused to comply with police instructions to move the car, leading to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:00 IST
Film Director's Son Arrested for Police Obstruction and Assault
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Prem Shankar, the son of renowned film director Mani Shankar, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing police officials during their duty. The incident, which also involved the assault of a home guard, transpired on March 1 at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

According to law enforcement, Shankar was driving an electric vehicle when its battery died near a bustling junction, causing a traffic jam. Despite police urging to cooperate, Shankar allegedly refused to allow officers to move his car, escalating tensions at the scene.

Authorities revealed that Shankar was taken into custody after eventually exiting the vehicle. The case underscores ongoing challenges law enforcement faces in managing public cooperation during road incidents.

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Sabarimala Gold Scandal: ED Intensifies Probe

Unveiling the Sabarimala Gold Scandal: ED Intensifies Probe

 India
2
Dollar Dips as Middle East Peace Prospects Rise

Dollar Dips as Middle East Peace Prospects Rise

 Global
3
Pakistan Unites for Peace Amid Regional Unrest

Pakistan Unites for Peace Amid Regional Unrest

 Pakistan
4
Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026