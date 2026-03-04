Film Director's Son Arrested for Police Obstruction and Assault
Mani Shankar's son, Prem Shankar, was arrested for allegedly obstructing police and assaulting a home guard. The incident occurred when Shankar, driving an electric vehicle that stalled due to a drained battery, refused to comply with police instructions to move the car, leading to his arrest.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Prem Shankar, the son of renowned film director Mani Shankar, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing police officials during their duty. The incident, which also involved the assault of a home guard, transpired on March 1 at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.
According to law enforcement, Shankar was driving an electric vehicle when its battery died near a bustling junction, causing a traffic jam. Despite police urging to cooperate, Shankar allegedly refused to allow officers to move his car, escalating tensions at the scene.
Authorities revealed that Shankar was taken into custody after eventually exiting the vehicle. The case underscores ongoing challenges law enforcement faces in managing public cooperation during road incidents.
