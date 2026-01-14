The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) has officially declared its decision to exit the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The move is in response to disturbing content involving children, which AFT claims has been circulated since the platform's acquisition by Elon Musk in 2022.

AFT President Randi Weingarten criticized the degradation of the site, attributing it to the proliferation of extremist content and the utilization of Grok, the site's artificial intelligence chatbot. According to Weingarten, images generated by Grok lacked necessary safeguards, rendering the platform unusable and forcing the union to sever ties with X.

Despite several attempts, X has not offered a comment on the matter, while another Musk-owned entity, xAI, issued a generic response regarding AFT's departure. The situation underscores ongoing debates over content moderation and technology's role in online communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)