Griezmann's Magical Free Kick Sends Atletico to Copa Quarterfinals

Antoine Griezmann showcased his exceptional talent on Tuesday with a stunning free kick that handed Atletico Madrid a 1-0 victory against second-tier Deportivo La Coruna. This crucial win secured Atletico's progression to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, a testament to their resilience and skill.

The match started with a cautious pace, but Griezmann slowly asserted his dominance. A powerful strike from distance nearly put Atletico ahead just before halftime, only to be denied by the crossbar in a moment that underscored the brewing tension on the field.

The defining play occurred a mere 61 minutes in. Awarded a free kick at the edge of the penalty area, Griezmann demonstrated his prowess with a left-footed strike that flawlessly curled into the top corner, leaving German Parreno, the Deportivo goalkeeper, utterly defenseless.

