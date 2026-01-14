Left Menu

Griezmann's Magical Free Kick Sends Atletico to Copa Quarterfinals

Antoine Griezmann's brilliant free kick in the second half led Atletico Madrid to a 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna, sealing their place in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Griezmann's performance grew stronger throughout the match, culminating in the decisive goal that left the opponent's goalkeeper helpless.

Updated: 14-01-2026 03:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 03:28 IST
Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann showcased his exceptional talent on Tuesday with a stunning free kick that handed Atletico Madrid a 1-0 victory against second-tier Deportivo La Coruna. This crucial win secured Atletico's progression to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, a testament to their resilience and skill.

The match started with a cautious pace, but Griezmann slowly asserted his dominance. A powerful strike from distance nearly put Atletico ahead just before halftime, only to be denied by the crossbar in a moment that underscored the brewing tension on the field.

The defining play occurred a mere 61 minutes in. Awarded a free kick at the edge of the penalty area, Griezmann demonstrated his prowess with a left-footed strike that flawlessly curled into the top corner, leaving German Parreno, the Deportivo goalkeeper, utterly defenseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

