Trump Administration Announces End to Somali Immigrant TPS, Sparking Controversy

The Trump administration plans to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somali immigrants, requiring them to leave by March 17. Criticized as discriminatory, this decision forms part of a larger rollback of immigrant protections. Somali TPS recipients argue that sending them back to Somalia, a country with ongoing conflict, is premature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2026 03:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 03:31 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants from Somalia, part of its broader deportation initiative. Affected individuals must depart the U.S. by March 17, as protections will expire next spring.

The decision has drawn criticism from organizations like the Council on American-Islamic Relations, labeling it a prejudiced act that disregards Somalia's volatile state. They argue that the move unduly targets vulnerable Black and Muslim communities.

Despite claims of improved conditions in Somalia, critics maintain the country's persistent conflict and poverty remain threats to returnees' safety. This rollback follows similar Trump measures impacting TPS holders from other nations, sparking legal battles and debates over the program's integrity.

