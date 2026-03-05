Left Menu

Turkish Mediation Efforts Amid Rising Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions

As border clashes intensify between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offers to mediate for a new ceasefire. Conflict erupted following retaliatory attacks from Afghanistan. Erdogan aims to restore peace, while Pakistan demands the Afghan Taliban cut ties with militants targeting its territory.

In a bid to mediate escalating tensions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended an offer to broker a new ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as ongoing border clashes entered their sixth consecutive day this Wednesday.

These hostilities were initiated after Afghanistan launched retaliatory strikes against Pakistani airstrikes. The unceasing aggression follows a ceasefire, coordinated by Qatar and Turkey in October, which shattered amidst renewed conflict. During a recent phone conversation, Erdogan condemned terrorist attacks in Pakistan and expressed Turkey's intent to facilitate peace restoration efforts between the two nations.

Pakistan's military leader, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has emphasized that peace hinges on the Afghan Taliban severing connections with militants attacking Pakistan. Both nations report high casualties, although exact figures remain disputed due to limited media access in the conflict region. As both sides sustain their offensive positions, international diplomatic engagement appears ever more crucial to de-escalate the escalating violence.

