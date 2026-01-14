Left Menu

Maharashtra's Strategic Investment Push at Davos 2026

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will lead a delegation to Davos for the World Economic Forum in 2026. The aim is to boost investment and economic ties. The visit will include significant proposed investments, continuing a trend of strong conversion of investment commitments into real projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:52 IST
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, spearheading a state delegation from January 17 to 24.

This global platform is key for fostering trust-based engagement and promoting investment and economic cooperation, facilitated by entities like Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), which will handle logistical expenses.

Noteworthy is Maharashtra's past success in converting investment commitments into projects, highlighted by major pledges from entities like Reliance Group, targeting both developed and less-developed regions in the state, positioning it as a vital hub for industry and innovation.

