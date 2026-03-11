Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Western Switzerland: Bus Fire Claims Lives

At least six people died and three were injured in a bus fire in Kerzers, Switzerland, possibly due to a deliberate act. Witnesses report that an individual may have set themselves on fire. Authorities are investigating the incident, which has left the town and nation in shock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:05 IST
A devastating bus fire in Kerzers, Switzerland, has resulted in the deaths of at least six individuals, with three others hospitalized due to injuries. Authorities are investigating what appears to be a deliberate act, as initial reports suggest a person ignited themselves inside the vehicle.

Fribourg police spokesperson Frederic Papaux highlighted the suspicions of a deliberate act. Local sources report seeing someone pour fuel over themselves before igniting it. While terrorism has not been ruled out, officials indicate there is no immediate evidence to support such a claim.

Local witnesses and passersby acted quickly, attempting to control the fire and provide aid. The small town, which rarely sees such incidents, is reeling from the event. Condolences have been extended by Swiss President Guy Parmelin, as the nation mourns another fiery tragedy following the recent Crans-Montana disaster.

