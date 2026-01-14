Bajaj Accelerates the Rise of Chetak Electric Scooter in Global EV Markets

Bajaj Auto has set its sights on dominating the e-scooter market, both domestically and internationally, with the Chetak electric scooter. Speaking at the launch of the Chetak C25, Rishab Bajaj, General Manager for EVs at Bajaj Auto, emphasized the company's dedication to becoming a leading player in the global market.

The company is investing in localization to ensure self-sufficiency and has already made inroads into various overseas markets. With its new Chetak C25 model, priced at Rs 91,399, Bajaj offers a 113 km range, a top speed of 55 km/h, and rapid charging capabilities that align with urban commuting needs.

Urban mobility is rapidly evolving, with a growing demand for compact, reliable scooters like the Chetak C25. Bajaj is poised to meet diverse mobility requirements with its portfolio, tapping into both domestic and international markets, as electric vehicle adoption continues to surge globally.

