Tragic Crash Landing Near Rourkela: A Passenger's Final Journey

A passenger injured in a crash landing near Rourkela succumbed while being transported to another hospital. Susanta Biswal, 47, passed away from cardiac arrest. Despite efforts, his condition deteriorated due to pre-existing health issues. Authorities are investigating the crash, and the airline is offering compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:50 IST
A passenger critically injured during a small aircraft's crash landing near Odisha's Rourkela city died on Saturday en route to an airport for airlifting to Mumbai. Susanta Biswal, aged 47, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after the crash, according to the state's Directorate of Civil Aviation.

Although his sister, Anita Sahoo, also injured in the crash, remains in stable condition, Biswal's health declined severely due to pre-existing heart and renal failures, compounded by a severe lung infection. Despite medical interventions, he suffered a cardiac arrest during transfer to an air ambulance and was declared dead at 4:23 pm.

The crash, involving a nine-seater aircraft, resulted in injuries to six individuals, including two pilots. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau conducted an examination of the crash site, with findings pending submission. The airline has committed to compensating the victim's family per established norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

