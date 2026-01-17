Tragic Crash Landing Near Rourkela: A Passenger's Final Journey

A passenger critically injured during a small aircraft's crash landing near Odisha's Rourkela city died on Saturday en route to an airport for airlifting to Mumbai. Susanta Biswal, aged 47, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after the crash, according to the state's Directorate of Civil Aviation.

Although his sister, Anita Sahoo, also injured in the crash, remains in stable condition, Biswal's health declined severely due to pre-existing heart and renal failures, compounded by a severe lung infection. Despite medical interventions, he suffered a cardiac arrest during transfer to an air ambulance and was declared dead at 4:23 pm.

The crash, involving a nine-seater aircraft, resulted in injuries to six individuals, including two pilots. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau conducted an examination of the crash site, with findings pending submission. The airline has committed to compensating the victim's family per established norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)