Drunken Disruption: Train Halted by Man on Tracks

A drunk man, P Appana Rao, halted the Rangapani–Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express by sitting on the tracks at Bhubaneswar station. The train was stopped by emergency brakes, and local authorities took him into custody. The man was reportedly intoxicated, and necessary actions are being taken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-01-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 14:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A train service was abruptly interrupted when a man sat on the railway track at Bhubaneswar station, according to officials. The Rangapani–Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express was brought to a halt after the man's presence was detected.

The individual, identified as P Appana Rao, a 38-year-old local resident, stayed on the tracks despite the loco pilot's attempts to warn him with repeated horn blasts. The situation necessitated the use of emergency brakes to stop the train.

Railway Protection Force personnel, along with train staff, quickly intervened and apprehended the man. Officials confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol, and procedural measures are being pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

