Dense Fog Causes Massive Highway Pile-Up in Bareilly
A massive pile-up on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway in Bareilly, due to dense fog, resulted in one death and multiple injuries. The chain-reaction accident involved at least 20 vehicles, including roadways buses, cars, and trucks. The mishap caused significant traffic disruptions before being cleared.
In a tragic incident on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway, a 20-vehicle pile-up in Bareilly district on Sunday morning left one dead and 24 injured. The severe crash, attributed to dense fog, caused widespread disruption.
The sequence of collisions began when a roadways bus traveling from Gorakhpur to Meerut struck a truck. As visibility worsened, vehicles behind failed to halt, leading to a chain reaction. Among the damaged were three roadways buses and several cars.
Police reported that co-driver Rahul from Muzaffarnagar succumbed to his injuries, while driver Atar Singh is under serious care. The incident resulted in substantial traffic snarls, eventually resolved after police intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
