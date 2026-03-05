Nitish Kumar Poised for Rajya Sabha Bid Amid Political Shift in Bihar

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, is anticipated to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday, as per sources within JD(U). The nomination process is slated to occur at the state assembly around 11 AM.

This move comes ahead of Kumar potentially stepping down after leading the ruling NDA to a historic win in the 2025 assembly elections. If Kumar transitions to the Rajya Sabha, Bihar may witness its first BJP chief minister, marking a significant political change in the largely non-BJP Hindi heartland.

In conjunction with Kumar's anticipated nomination, BJP President Nitin Nabin is also set to file his papers for the Rajya Sabha. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's presence during the filing underscores the event's political importance. Five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar are open for election on March 16.