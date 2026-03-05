Congress Nominates Key Figures for Telangana's Rajya Sabha Seats

In a strategic move, the Congress party has designated Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy for the two Rajya Sabha seats set to be vacated in Telangana come April. This decision aligns with the party's efforts to strengthen its presence in the region.

Singhvi, who continues to hold a current seat from Telangana, remains a prominent figure within the Congress's ranks. Meanwhile, Vem Narender Reddy, serving as an advisor to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, steps into a significant role with this nomination.

Following this crucial announcement by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Narender Reddy took to social media platform X to extend his gratitude towards key Congress leaders, appreciating their trust and the opportunity to represent Telangana in the Rajya Sabha.