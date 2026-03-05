Tensions Escalate as Iran-Israel Conflict Intensifies

A highly intensified conflict between Iran and Israel unfolded as missiles were launched at Israel early Thursday, forcing millions into bomb shelters. This event marks the sixth day of hostilities involving the U.S. and Iran amid Washington's blocked attempts to halt an ongoing U.S. air assault.

The escalation stems from a U.S. Senate vote, predominantly along party lines, which refused a motion aimed at stopping military actions without congressional approval, sustaining President Trump's authority. Alongside, key developments include U.S. military action against an Iranian warship and NATO's defense against an Iranian missile.

This war's broader ramifications are felt with oil and gas disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz and fluctuating global markets. As the geopolitical scenario evolves, Iran's leadership faces uncertainty following Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination, as successor candidates emerge amid vows of Israeli retribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)