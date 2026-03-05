Elephant Goes on Rampage at Temple Festival in Nooranad

An elephant at a temple festival near Nooranad turned violent, injuring its mahout and causing damage to multiple vehicles, according to local police reports on Thursday.

Wildlife officials responded by tranquilizing the elephant and removing it from the area by Thursday morning. The mahout is currently under treatment at Kottayam Medical College, stated an officer from the Nooranad police station.

The incident occurred between 8:30 PM and 9 PM on Wednesday, as the elephant was being led to the Thirumanimangalam Mahadevar temple for the festival. The animal unexpectedly became aggressive, throwing its mahout and creating panic among nearby residents. Despite the damage caused, no case has been registered as no formal complaints have been received, the officer confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)