Venezuela's Economic Growth: A Double-Edged Sword Amidst Triple-Digit Inflation
Venezuela's economy saw a 7.07% growth in Q4, marking the 19th consecutive quarter of expansion. This growth, driven by oil and non-oil activities, contrasts with analysts' lower projections amidst rampant inflation. Sanctions and financial restrictions present ongoing challenges, while official inflation data remains outdated.
Venezuela's economy expanded by 7.07% in the fourth quarter, the central bank reported, marking the 19th consecutive quarter of growth despite analysts projecting less optimistic figures. The surge was largely attributed to a 13.41% boost in oil activities.
Non-oil sectors, including construction and mining, also contributed with a 5.3% increase. However, local analysts caution the economic outlook by highlighting more modest growth estimates alongside skyrocketing inflation surpassing 400% last year, amidst a prolonged economic slump.
Amid sanctions and financial restrictions, Venezuela's GDP achieved an 8.66% increase in 2025. The central bank has not provided inflation figures since 2024, when it reported an annual inflation rate of 48%.
