Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sparked controversy on Tuesday by declaring that Greenland does not constitute 'a natural part' of Denmark, shedding light on the intensifying issue of former colonial territories.

His comments coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's increasingly bold stance on Greenland, emphasizing national security as a rationale for pursuing U.S. control of the island. Recently, Trump responded to European allies opposing such takeover plans by implementing tariffs on imports.

At a Moscow news conference, Lavrov clarified that Russia has no interest in meddling with Greenland's governance and conveyed to Washington that Moscow harbors no intentions to claim authority over the remote island.

