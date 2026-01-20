Underwater Intrigue: The Nordic Cable Sabotage Case

A Chinese ship captain is at the heart of an international investigation over alleged damage to critical undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. Wan Wenguo stands accused of 'criminal damage' to a natural gas pipeline and telecom cables, incurring repair costs of 35 million euros.

The Baltic Sea region, already sensitive due to recent geopolitical tensions, has been grappling with suspected sabotage incidents. While the case against the ship captain is underway in Hong Kong, coordination among Nordic and Chinese authorities continues.

Amidst the allegations, Wan faces additional charges of safety violations. While he remains in custody pending trial, the complexities of the case illustrate the challenges in navigating jurisdictional boundaries and international maritime law.

(With inputs from agencies.)