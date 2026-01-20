Left Menu

Underwater Intrigue: The Nordic Cable Sabotage Case

The captain of a Hong Kong-registered ship, Wan Wenguo, faces allegations of damaging undersea cables between Finland and Estonia. Finnish and Chinese authorities are investigating the incident, which involves substantial repair costs. Wan is also charged with safety infractions under international maritime conventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:29 IST
Ship

A Chinese ship captain is at the heart of an international investigation over alleged damage to critical undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. Wan Wenguo stands accused of 'criminal damage' to a natural gas pipeline and telecom cables, incurring repair costs of 35 million euros.

The Baltic Sea region, already sensitive due to recent geopolitical tensions, has been grappling with suspected sabotage incidents. While the case against the ship captain is underway in Hong Kong, coordination among Nordic and Chinese authorities continues.

Amidst the allegations, Wan faces additional charges of safety violations. While he remains in custody pending trial, the complexities of the case illustrate the challenges in navigating jurisdictional boundaries and international maritime law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

