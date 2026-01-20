John Owen's Departure Marks End of an Era at Mercedes F1

Formidable designer John Owen has announced his departure from the Mercedes Formula One team later this year, concluding his illustrious career marked by nine championship-winning cars. This departure was confirmed by the team on Tuesday, signaling the end of an era that saw considerable success and transformation within the team.

Owen initially joined the Brackley-based team in 2007, back when it was operating under the Honda banner. The team swiftly clinched both titles as Brawn in 2009, and following its acquisition by Mercedes, Owen ascended to the position of chief designer. Under his guidance, the team secured a record eight consecutive constructors' championships from 2014 to 2021.

Mercedes's engineering director, Giacomo Tortora, is set to step into the role of Director of Car Design under Deputy Technical Director Simone Resta. This strategic move comes as Owen transitions to a period of gardening leave, focusing on a smooth handover to his successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)