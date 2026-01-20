Left Menu

John Owen's Departure Marks End of an Era at Mercedes F1

Top designer John Owen will leave Mercedes Formula One team after contributing to nine championship-winning cars. Joining the team in 2007, he played a key role as chief designer through multiple transitions, including the dominant championship years from 2014 to 2021. Giacomo Tortora will succeed him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:29 IST
John Owen's Departure Marks End of an Era at Mercedes F1
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Formidable designer John Owen has announced his departure from the Mercedes Formula One team later this year, concluding his illustrious career marked by nine championship-winning cars. This departure was confirmed by the team on Tuesday, signaling the end of an era that saw considerable success and transformation within the team.

Owen initially joined the Brackley-based team in 2007, back when it was operating under the Honda banner. The team swiftly clinched both titles as Brawn in 2009, and following its acquisition by Mercedes, Owen ascended to the position of chief designer. Under his guidance, the team secured a record eight consecutive constructors' championships from 2014 to 2021.

Mercedes's engineering director, Giacomo Tortora, is set to step into the role of Director of Car Design under Deputy Technical Director Simone Resta. This strategic move comes as Owen transitions to a period of gardening leave, focusing on a smooth handover to his successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy at Construction Site: The Death of a Software Engineer Sparks Outrage

Tragedy at Construction Site: The Death of a Software Engineer Sparks Outrag...

 India
2
India-EU Forge Ahead with Historic Trade Deal Amid Geopolitical Shocks

India-EU Forge Ahead with Historic Trade Deal Amid Geopolitical Shocks

 India
3
Britain Approves Controversial Chinese Embassy Amid Security Concerns

Britain Approves Controversial Chinese Embassy Amid Security Concerns

 Global
4
Future of Healthcare: A Call for Empathy and Innovation

Future of Healthcare: A Call for Empathy and Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026