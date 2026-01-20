Tensions Rise Over U.S. Greenland Ambitions
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed ongoing tensions following President Trump's announcement of tariffs aimed at European allies opposing the U.S. acquisition of Greenland. Despite European concerns of a trade deal violation, Bessent is optimistic about finding a solution and urges calm among nations to avoid escalation.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent conveyed optimism on Tuesday regarding the resolution of tensions between the United States and European allies concerning the U.S. acquisition of Greenland. Bessent dismissed concerns over a potential trade war, stressing the likelihood of a diplomatic solution.
Recent tensions were inflamed by U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on European imports, a response to opposition against U.S. efforts to acquire Greenland. European leaders claim this would breach a prior trade agreement and are contemplating a substantial tariff retaliation.
During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Bessent reassured that market stability would prevail, asserting confidence in continued European investments in U.S. Treasury bonds despite current tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
