Uttar Pradesh to Establish Cutting-Edge AI Hub in Greater Noida

Uttar Pradesh partners with AM Green Group to develop a one-gigawatt AI computer hub, set to be one of India's biggest digital infrastructure investments. The initiative aims to fuel global tech growth, with the completion slated for 2030. It underscores the state's investment appeal and progressive development under Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:10 IST
UP Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna has announced a landmark agreement with AM Green Group to construct a one-gigawatt Artificial Intelligence (AI) computer hub in Greater Noida. As the state's largest digital infrastructure investment, the project emphasizes Uttar Pradesh's ambition to reach a six-gigawatt energy capacity by 2030.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the World Economic Forum 2026, highlighting the state's robust investment environment under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. Minister Khanna celebrated the Rs 2.7 lakh crore investment as a significant achievement for Northern India and the entire nation, attracting major investors due to improved governance.

The AI hub, expected to begin operations by 2028 and reach full capacity by 2030, will support global AI operations and India's national technology goals. Offering 500,000 advanced chipsets, it promises sustainable solutions by integrating green power sources. AM Group's commitment reflects a pioneering step towards sustainable global AI infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

