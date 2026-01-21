Left Menu

Chilling Temps and Weather Warning: Punjab and Haryana Brace for Western Disturbance

Cold weather grips Punjab and Haryana as temperatures plummet. Fog and a Western Disturbance are in the forecast, with rain and hailstorms expected, impacting visibility. The MeT department warns of thunderstorms and heavy rain from January 22 to 24, urging residents to prepare for adverse conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chabbewal | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Piercing cold conditions continue to grip Punjab and Haryana, with Faridkot plunging to 3 degrees Celsius. Amritsar and Bathinda also recorded chilling lows, while visibility was affected by dense fog.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of an imminent Western Disturbance anticipated to impact northwest India starting January 22. This system is expected to bring light to moderate rain and hailstorms to the region from January 22 to 24.

The forecast predicts possible thunderstorms, strong winds, and hailstorms during this period. Residents are advised to brace for heavy rainfall and low visibility in both states as atmospheric conditions deteriorate.

