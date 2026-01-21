Left Menu

India on Track to Become World's Third-Largest Economy by 2028: Key Challenges and Opportunities

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and economist Gita Gopinath predict India will soon be the world's third-largest economy, with projections targeting 2028. Key challenges include raising per capita income, debt in wealthy countries, and competition. The government is working on reforms to sustain growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:52 IST
India on Track to Become World's Third-Largest Economy by 2028: Key Challenges and Opportunities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a bold assertion, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared that India is on a trajectory to become the world's third-largest economy, potentially by 2028. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of overcoming the challenges of global debt and competition.

Economist Gita Gopinath agreed with Vaishnaw's projection, highlighting the need to raise per capita income and emphasizing land acquisition and judicial reforms as critical areas for growth. She noted that while India faces constraints, significant reforms have already taken place.

Industrialist Sunil Bharti Mittal also expressed optimism, emphasizing the need for an enabling environment for businesses. Despite high U.S. tariffs, India's exports continue to rise, indicating the resilience of its economy, Vaishnaw stated.

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Bold Step: New Law to Restrict Property Transfers in 'Disturbed' Areas

Rajasthan's Bold Step: New Law to Restrict Property Transfers in 'Disturbed'...

 India
2
Delayed Arrival Likely to Disrupt Trump-Merz Davos Meeting

Delayed Arrival Likely to Disrupt Trump-Merz Davos Meeting

 Global
3
Alexander Zverev Overcomes Hurdles to Advance in Australian Open

Alexander Zverev Overcomes Hurdles to Advance in Australian Open

 Global
4
Trump's Delayed Arrival: A Swiss Landing Tale

Trump's Delayed Arrival: A Swiss Landing Tale

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026