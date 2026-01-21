Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Controversial Bid for Expansionism

President Donald Trump has set his sights on acquiring Greenland, declaring his intentions at the World Economic Forum with a call for negotiations rather than force. Although he emphasized a peaceful approach, Trump's proposal has rattled European allies.

The US President further stirred the pot by threatening steep tariffs on Denmark, pressuring the European nation to yield Greenland. His remark that the island is "part of North America" showcased his expansionist vision, drawing a stark contrast with the unwavering stance of European leaders who refuse to concede the territory.

Trump's bold move comes amid a backdrop of rising trade tensions, with tariffs that could potentially disrupt US-EU relations and US economic stability. As the debate unfolds, Trump's Greenland ambitions bring global attention to geopolitical dynamics and international alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)