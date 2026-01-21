Left Menu

Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Controversial Bid for Expansionism

President Donald Trump expressed his desire to acquire Greenland during his speech at the World Economic Forum, ruling out the use of force but threatening tariffs on Denmark and other allies. His comments sparked significant controversy, highlighting tensions between the US and European allies over expansionism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:47 IST
Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Controversial Bid for Expansionism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

President Donald Trump has set his sights on acquiring Greenland, declaring his intentions at the World Economic Forum with a call for negotiations rather than force. Although he emphasized a peaceful approach, Trump's proposal has rattled European allies.

The US President further stirred the pot by threatening steep tariffs on Denmark, pressuring the European nation to yield Greenland. His remark that the island is "part of North America" showcased his expansionist vision, drawing a stark contrast with the unwavering stance of European leaders who refuse to concede the territory.

Trump's bold move comes amid a backdrop of rising trade tensions, with tariffs that could potentially disrupt US-EU relations and US economic stability. As the debate unfolds, Trump's Greenland ambitions bring global attention to geopolitical dynamics and international alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
2
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
3
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global
4
Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026