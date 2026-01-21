Global Markets Rally as Trump Softens Stance on Greenland Acquisition

In a notable recovery, global shares bounced back on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump softened his stance on acquiring Greenland. This eased the tension following his earlier assertive rhetoric, leading investors to regain confidence as geopolitical uncertainties waned.

Wall Street responded positively, with major indexes such as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq seeing gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose by 1.1%, signaling a renewed investor appetite. Investors reacted positively not just to the U.S. stock rally, but also to Trump's diplomatic approach, despite prior threats of force and tariffs on European goods.

While markets found brief relief, the broader economic implications remain in focus. Bond markets aimed to stabilize after recent upheaval, while currencies showed tentative recovery signs. The euro suffered minor losses against the dollar, which steadied, amid closely watched developments in the U.S. and European geopolitical landscape.