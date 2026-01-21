Global Markets Rally as Trump Softens Stance on Greenland Acquisition
Global shares rebounded after President Trump softened his rhetoric on acquiring Greenland without using force, easing fears of a trade war. Stock markets rose, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all gaining. The global bond market was still reeling, but currencies and bonds showed signs of recovery.
In a notable recovery, global shares bounced back on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump softened his stance on acquiring Greenland. This eased the tension following his earlier assertive rhetoric, leading investors to regain confidence as geopolitical uncertainties waned.
Wall Street responded positively, with major indexes such as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq seeing gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose by 1.1%, signaling a renewed investor appetite. Investors reacted positively not just to the U.S. stock rally, but also to Trump's diplomatic approach, despite prior threats of force and tariffs on European goods.
While markets found brief relief, the broader economic implications remain in focus. Bond markets aimed to stabilize after recent upheaval, while currencies showed tentative recovery signs. The euro suffered minor losses against the dollar, which steadied, amid closely watched developments in the U.S. and European geopolitical landscape.
