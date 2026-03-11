Dollar Resurgence Amid Middle East Tensions Fuels Market Ambiguity

The dollar staged a comeback following earlier fluctuations on Wednesday, as fears of worsening Middle East conflict led traders to seek safety in stable currencies. This move comes amidst potential resolutions in the U.S.-Israel-Iran tensions, though market sentiments remain cautious.

Despite President Donald Trump's optimism about a quick war resolution, Iran's continued disruption of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz maintains geopolitical tension. Analysts from Capital Economics state that prolonged conflict could result in stagflation, affecting global economic stability.

Oil prices fluctuated, responding to doubts over the International Energy Agency's plans to mitigate supply shocks. As markets grapple with this uncertainty, traders expressed concern over future U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank policy shifts, with inflation data due soon potentially influencing these decisions.

