Preventing a Nuclear-Threatened Europe: Italian PM's Urgent Call

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has issued a stark warning about the implications of Iran acquiring nuclear weapons coupled with advanced missile capabilities. Speaking on Wednesday, she emphasized the grave threat this poses to Europe.

Prime Minister Meloni addressed the Italian Senate, highlighting the potential reach of Iranian missiles that could directly strike Italy and other parts of Europe imminently. Her concerns underline the urgent need for international measures to prevent such developments.

According to Meloni, permitting the Ayatollah regime access to nuclear weapons would likely spark a nuclear arms race, destabilizing global security and threatening peace in the region.

