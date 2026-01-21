Tata Group's Grand Vision for Telangana: Investments and Transformations

The Tata Group has expressed interest in partnering with the Telangana government on the Musi Riverfront Project. This initiative signifies the group's optimistic outlook for future investments in Telangana, spanning sectors like AI data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, and electric vehicles, according to official sources.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, who commended the state's potential for growth supported by its talent pool and infrastructure. The discussions also covered plans to develop Hyderabad's night-time economy and establish hotels in temple towns.

The Telangana delegation highlighted their 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision, focusing on transforming sports infrastructure. Meanwhile, talks with Cisco centered on expanding digital skills training through the signed MoUs, aiming to enhance job-ready skills in artificial intelligence and networking.