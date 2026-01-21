Left Menu

Tata Group's Grand Vision for Telangana: Investments and Transformations

Tata Group is set to invest in Telangana, focusing on the Musi Riverfront Project and sectors like AI data centres, semiconductors, and electric vehicles. Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran praised the state’s growth potential. Discussions also included hospitality plans, sports university, and collaborations with Cisco for skill development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:19 IST
Tata Group's Grand Vision for Telangana: Investments and Transformations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tata Group has expressed interest in partnering with the Telangana government on the Musi Riverfront Project. This initiative signifies the group's optimistic outlook for future investments in Telangana, spanning sectors like AI data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, and electric vehicles, according to official sources.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, who commended the state's potential for growth supported by its talent pool and infrastructure. The discussions also covered plans to develop Hyderabad's night-time economy and establish hotels in temple towns.

The Telangana delegation highlighted their 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision, focusing on transforming sports infrastructure. Meanwhile, talks with Cisco centered on expanding digital skills training through the signed MoUs, aiming to enhance job-ready skills in artificial intelligence and networking.

TRENDING

1
Congress Takes Charge: AI Chip Export Debate Intensifies

Congress Takes Charge: AI Chip Export Debate Intensifies

 Global
2
House Republicans Push Contempt Charges Against the Clintons Over Epstein Inquiry

House Republicans Push Contempt Charges Against the Clintons Over Epstein In...

 United States
3
NATO Unites for Arctic Security: A United Front

NATO Unites for Arctic Security: A United Front

 Belgium
4
Newsom vs. Trump: Blocked at Davos Sparks Controversy

Newsom vs. Trump: Blocked at Davos Sparks Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026