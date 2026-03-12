Deadly Mortar Strike Highlights Tensions at Pakistan-Afghanistan Border

At least five members of a family tragically lost their lives late Wednesday night in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province due to a exploded mortar shell, authorities reported. The blast occurred in Serri Kandao, Tirah Valley, along the Afghan border.

The victims, identified as Niaz Badshah, his two sons, a nephew, and a grandson, died instantly when the shell, fired from an unknown direction, struck the residential area. The tragedy sent shockwaves through the community, with residents demanding swift investigations and increased safety measures.

Amidst the mourning, Pakistan's military announced that its forces have killed 641 and injured 855 Afghan Taliban operatives since launching Operation Ghazab lil-Haq. This military action began due to escalating border attacks. Relations between the neighboring countries have significantly deteriorated since October 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)