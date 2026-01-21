Geological Survey of India to Execute 300 Mineral Projects by 2027

The Mines Ministry has charged the Geological Survey of India (GSI) with undertaking an ambitious target of 300 critical and strategic mineral exploration projects set for the year 2026-27. The move was announced by Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal during the 65th Central Geological Programming Board meeting on Wednesday.

GSI's exploration strategy will focus on mapping, drilling, and detailed analyses, moving away from the traditional annual approval process in favor of continuous rolling approvals. This approach aims to explore entire prospective areas more holistically.

In a conversation with PTI, Goyal highlighted international pursuits as well, citing ongoing mineral exploration projects in Argentina and discussions elsewhere, driven by a focus on procuring resources at viable prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)