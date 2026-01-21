West Bengal Expands Administrative Opportunities with New Senior Posts

In an effort to bolster its administrative framework, the West Bengal government has introduced over 100 new senior positions for officers within the WBCS (Executive) cadre. This strategic expansion seeks to open doors at higher administrative levels.

A notification from the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department on Wednesday revealed the creation of 100 additional Joint Secretary posts and 40 Special Secretary posts. Moreover, the Additional Secretary roles will also see a boost through conversions.

The move will increase the authorized count of Joint Secretary-equivalent roles from 250 to 350, along with a rise in Special Secretary-equivalent positions from 100 to 140. This expansion aims to alleviate promotion delays and ensure state officers' representation at senior levels, alongside providing financial advantages through timely promotions.

