Swift Action Urged for Kashmiri Pandit Employee Promotions

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo has called for swift action in promoting Kashmiri Pandit employees under the prime minister's relief package. During a high-level review meeting, Dulloo stressed that eligible employees should immediately receive their due benefits.

The meeting evaluated the progress of welfare measures aimed at the rehabilitation and resettlement of various migrant groups, including Kashmiri Pandits and displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Dulloo directed deputy commissioners to promptly address complaints from Kashmiri Pandits concerning their properties left in the valley.

Additionally, the meeting reviewed the status of transit accommodations for migrant employees and took stock of the ongoing construction projects. With 4,128 out of 6,000 flats completed, the remaining are expected to be finished within the year. Dulloo urged officials to adhere to timelines and assured quality facilities for all migrants.

