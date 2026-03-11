Left Menu

Swift Action Urged for Kashmiri Pandit Employee Promotions

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo emphasized the urgency of promoting Kashmiri Pandit employees under the PM relief package. A high-level meeting reviewed the progress in rehabilitating migrants, including the status of transit accommodations and grievance redressal efforts. Accelerated construction and grievance processes were key highlights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:59 IST
Swift Action Urged for Kashmiri Pandit Employee Promotions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo has called for swift action in promoting Kashmiri Pandit employees under the prime minister's relief package. During a high-level review meeting, Dulloo stressed that eligible employees should immediately receive their due benefits.

The meeting evaluated the progress of welfare measures aimed at the rehabilitation and resettlement of various migrant groups, including Kashmiri Pandits and displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Dulloo directed deputy commissioners to promptly address complaints from Kashmiri Pandits concerning their properties left in the valley.

Additionally, the meeting reviewed the status of transit accommodations for migrant employees and took stock of the ongoing construction projects. With 4,128 out of 6,000 flats completed, the remaining are expected to be finished within the year. Dulloo urged officials to adhere to timelines and assured quality facilities for all migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026