TSA to Implement $45 Fee for Non-REAL ID Flyers

The acting head of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) revealed that as of February 1, a $45 fee will be imposed on travelers who lack REAL ID-compliant identification. This move is part of an effort to meet stricter federal standards.

Currently, approximately 6% of U.S. air passengers do not possess IDs that conform to these enhanced requirements. The TSA had initially introduced the REAL ID enforcement in May 2025, offering warnings and enhanced screenings for those without compliant IDs.

The TSA's announcement comes with a push for travelers to either obtain REAL IDs or be prepared to pay the new fee, which covers a 10-day travel period. This policy aims to ensure seamless compliance and enhance security measures.

