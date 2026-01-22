Miraculous Escape: Bus Fire Drama on Yamuna Expressway

In a dramatic incident on Thursday morning, more than 60 passengers narrowly escaped when a double-decker bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway.

The fire broke out near milestone 110 as the bus traveled from Banda to Delhi, following a brake malfunction on the rear tyre.

Swift action by firefighters, who deployed four tenders, ensured the blaze was controlled within an hour. No casualties were reported, and alternative transport was quickly organized for the passengers. Notably, the driver of the bus fled the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)