Miraculous Escape: Bus Fire Drama on Yamuna Expressway

A double-decker bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway after the rear tyre brake jammed. The incident happened near milestone 110, but all passengers escaped unharmed. Firefighters controlled the blaze in over an hour, and alternative transport was arranged for passengers. The driver fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident on Thursday morning, more than 60 passengers narrowly escaped when a double-decker bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway.

The fire broke out near milestone 110 as the bus traveled from Banda to Delhi, following a brake malfunction on the rear tyre.

Swift action by firefighters, who deployed four tenders, ensured the blaze was controlled within an hour. No casualties were reported, and alternative transport was quickly organized for the passengers. Notably, the driver of the bus fled the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

