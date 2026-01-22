Left Menu

Ubisoft's Tumultuous Turn: Major Game Cancellations and Reorganization Shake Market

Ubisoft's stocks dramatically fell nearly 30% following the announcement of its company-wide reorganization and the cancellation of six games. The French video game giant, known for the 'Assassin’s Creed' series, significantly impacted the SBF 120 index in Paris as a result of the delays in trading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:50 IST
Ubisoft's Tumultuous Turn: Major Game Cancellations and Reorganization Shake Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Ubisoft saw its shares dramatically plunge after the French video game giant announced ambitious reorganization plans alongside the cancellation of six upcoming games.

The creator of the renowned 'Assassin's Creed' series experienced a nearly 30% drop in its stock value, highlighted by a delayed start in trading on the Paris exchange.

This substantial fall led the SBF 120 index, known for encompassing the most actively traded stocks in Paris, to significant losses, marking a tumultuous period for Ubisoft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis Titans Triumph at Thrilling Australian Open

Tennis Titans Triumph at Thrilling Australian Open

 Global
2
Intense Anti-Naxal Operation in Jharkhand: CRPF's CoBRA Units in Action

Intense Anti-Naxal Operation in Jharkhand: CRPF's CoBRA Units in Action

 India
3
Denmark Stands Firm: Greenland's Sovereignty Sparks Global Debate

Denmark Stands Firm: Greenland's Sovereignty Sparks Global Debate

 Denmark
4
Governor Gehlot's Abrupt Exit Sparks Political Storm in Karnataka

Governor Gehlot's Abrupt Exit Sparks Political Storm in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026