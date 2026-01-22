Ubisoft's Tumultuous Turn: Major Game Cancellations and Reorganization Shake Market

On Thursday, Ubisoft saw its shares dramatically plunge after the French video game giant announced ambitious reorganization plans alongside the cancellation of six upcoming games.

The creator of the renowned 'Assassin's Creed' series experienced a nearly 30% drop in its stock value, highlighted by a delayed start in trading on the Paris exchange.

This substantial fall led the SBF 120 index, known for encompassing the most actively traded stocks in Paris, to significant losses, marking a tumultuous period for Ubisoft.

(With inputs from agencies.)