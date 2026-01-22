Ubisoft's Tumultuous Turn: Major Game Cancellations and Reorganization Shake Market
Ubisoft's stocks dramatically fell nearly 30% following the announcement of its company-wide reorganization and the cancellation of six games. The French video game giant, known for the 'Assassin’s Creed' series, significantly impacted the SBF 120 index in Paris as a result of the delays in trading.
(With inputs from agencies.)